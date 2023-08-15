Northern Cape man gets three life terms for inviting minors to watch pornographic content and raping them

A Northern Cape man who lured young girls into watching pornographic content before raping them, at Seven Miles Village in Kuruman, has been sentenced to three life terms. The court heard that he would then pay them between R7 and R25 to keep quiet.

The Mothibistad Regional Court found 59-year-old Itumeleng Prichard Masilabele guilty on three counts of rape. During the trial, the court heard that Masilabele, who was a resident of Seven Miles Village in Kuruman, used to invite young girls from the village to watch television at his house. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane said his modus operandi was that, at some point, he would chase away any other girls present, except the victims.

He would then proceed to lock his house and play pornographic DVDs on his television to watch with the victim. "It is alleged that after watching the pornography, the accused would proceed to rape the victim and thereafter give them money ranging from R7 to R25," Senokoatsane said. "Before allowing the victim to leave, the accused would threaten her with violence or death if they were to tell anyone of the rape. Due to the severity of the rapes, one victim was admitted to the hospital due to severe damage to her vaginal area, which required immediate medical intervention.”

Senokoatsane said during the trial, Masilabele admitted to having another sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in the village, which he indicated to be his friend. In aggravation, Regional Court Prosecutor Bernice Bronkhorst argued before the court that the accused had a modus operandi, as both complainants were lured to the accused’s house, where he would proceed to show them pornographic material, rape them, pay them an amount of money and then threaten them with violence if they were to tell anyone of the rape. “The State further argued that by the accused’s admission, he has a sexual preference for young girls. Further that his modus operandi was indicative of him being a serial rapist, and that the rehabilitation prospects of a serial rapist are slim,” Senokoatsane said.

“The State further argued that it was the accused who used his standing, as an elderly person in the community, to lure the victims into a false sense of trust and then he would take advantage of them.” During sentencing, the magistrate stated that the accused’s behaviour merits him being called a paedophile, that the damage that he has caused to the young girls of Seven Miles Village is immeasurable, and that these young girls will carry the emotional scars caused by the accused for the rest of their lives. “The accused, after a lengthy judgement, was found guilty as charged on all counts. The accused was ultimately sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment, all to run concurrently,” Senokoatsane said.