Northern Cape man nabbed for alleged stolen copper and aluminium cables estimated at R37,000

The Hawks arrested a 38-year-old man who was in possession of suspected stolen copper and aluminium cables with an estimated street value of R37,000 at Port-Namib Scrap Metal. The accused was arrested on Wednesday in a disruptive operation comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Public Order Policing, Springbok K9, and Local Criminal Record Centre at Port Nolloth scrap metals.

"A search warrant operation was executed at Port-Namib Scrap Metal. During the search, 262kg of copper cables with an estimated street value of R31,440 and 20kg of aluminium cables to the value of R6,130 were confiscated," Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi, said. "The suspect is expected to appear before the Springbok Magistrate's Court on Monday in contravention of Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009 and possession of suspected stolen goods," Mnisi said. In a related but separate matter, the team proceeded to execute another search warrant at Richtersveld Scrap Metals.