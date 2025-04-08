Northern Cape man sentenced to 15 years for brother’s murder

Willem Rooi, 32, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Upington Regional Court for stabbing his 33-year-old brother, Jan Rooi, to death in a domestic dispute at their Raaswater home in May last year. The altercation, which took place on 21 May 2024, escalated into a fatal confrontation between the two brothers, ending with Jan Rooi being fatally stabbed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela said that officers were alerted, and the case was assigned to Sergeant Vuyani Silingile of Upington Detective Branch. Willem Rooi was arrested on the same day and appeared in court shortly afterward. The South African Police Service welcomed the sentence, highlighting the seriousness of domestic violence-related crimes.

“The Management of the South African Police Service in the ZF Mgcawu District welcomed the hefty sentence that was handed down,” said Masegela. The conviction is the result of what the SAPS described as a “prompt investigation,” with both the investigating officer and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) receiving praise for their coordinated efforts. “The investigating officer and NPA were lauded for the teamwork and prompt investigation, which secured a lengthy sentence for a Domestic Violence related case,” the statement concluded.