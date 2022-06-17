Northern Cape man sentenced to 17 years for raping a 60-year-old woman

Pretoria - The Prieska Regional Court in Northern Cape sentenced a man to 17 years in prison for raping a 60-year-old woman, police said on Friday. On September 20, 2020, Fabian Phooko and his accomplices, Alton Stuurman and Stephan Steenkamp broke into the house of a 60-year-old elderly woman in Prieska.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Phooko stole valuable items, assaulted the granny with a hammer and raped her,” said police spokesperson Sergio Kock. Kock said the trio was arrested a few days later and chargers were withdrawn against Stuurman and Steenkamp. During sentencing, Phooko was also declared unfit to carry a firearm.

In another similar matter, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an appeal by a man who was convicted for the rape of his nine-year-old stepdaughter. The accused was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in July 2019 on two counts of rape and attempted rape. The court found the State had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that during October and November 2014, and on two separate occasions, the man raped and tried to rape his stepdaughter. He pleaded not guilty to both counts and exercised his right to decline a plea explanation.

Story continues below Advertisement