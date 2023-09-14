Northern Cape man who was on parole for rape gets life in prison for raping and robbing his aunt while she was sleeping

A Northern Cape man who was on parole for a previous rape case has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and robbing his 51-year-old aunt in Fraserburg. The Fraserburg Regional Court handed a life sentence to a 26-year-old man for raping and robbing his 51-year-old aunt in Fraserburg, Northern Cape.

The accused and his mother (the victim's sister) were living at his aunt's house at the time of the incident. On December 17, 2020, at about 1am, the victim was sleeping when her nephew hit her on the head and choked her until she lost consciousness. "The victim woke up naked and realised she had been raped and robbed of her cellphone, money, and other valuables," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said.

"She contacted the police, and the accused was arrested hours later," Kock said. Kock further confirmed that at the time of the incident, the accused was still out on parole for a previous rape case, and police successfully opposed bail. "On September 13, 2023, the accused was sentenced in the Fraserburg Regional Court and received life for the rape and a further 15 years for the robbery," Kock said.