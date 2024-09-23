Northern Cape police arrest 256 suspects in week-long Operation Shanela

The South African Police Service (SAPS) successfully arrested 256 suspects across various districts in the Northern Cape, during Operation Shanela. The operation, which involved community collaboration and intelligence-driven efforts, targeted a wide range of offences, including drug trafficking, murder, illegal firearm possession, rape, and illicit mining.

The operation started on Monday, September 16, and concluded on Sunday, September 22, during which people were searched and arrested for various serious offences. “Among the items confiscated were illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs dealing, illegal liquor, possession of cigarettes, robberies, undocumented persons, illicit mining, dangerous weapons, cellphones, copper cables, money believed to be the proceeds of crime,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane. Northern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, emphasised the importance of public collaboration in these efforts.

"We will continue these operations to stamp the authority of the state and protect the community from criminal activities," said Otola. The operation will continue to be an essential feature of the ongoing crime-fighting efforts across the Northern Cape, with authorities urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue providing tips that lead to criminal apprehension. Key Offences Targeted During Operation Shanela:

- Illegal possession of firearms and ammunition - Drug-related crimes - Robberies, murders, and assaults

- Illegal liquor and cigarette trading - Illicit mining and undocumented persons Otola also encouraged the public to participate in the "Rate Our Service" campaign, promoting accountability and improving future policing efforts.