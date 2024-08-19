Northern Cape police arrest 494 suspects through Operation Shanela

Operation Shanela, a weekly multi-disciplinary high-density operation, was executed across the Northern Cape Province. The operation started on Wednesday, August 15, and concluded on Sunday, August 18. It focused on reducing contact and violent crimes in crime hotspots across the five districts. The South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with relevant role-players, carried out several actions. The operations included vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches, foot and vehicle patrols, compliance inspections, and smuggling operations involving drugs and other commodities.

Vehicle checkpoints and roadblocks were conducted across the province, with 2,853 vehicles and 5,320 persons being stopped and searched. Major General Luntu Ngubelanga, the acting provincial commissioner, led the teams on the ground, along with the district commissioners. He emphasised that the success of Operation Shanela was “due to the support of various communities and the multi-disciplinary approach with several role players”. He added that they would “unabatedly continue to combat any unlawful actions and ensure special care to victims of GBVF (Gender-Based Violence and Femicide)”.

A total of 217 suspects were arrested for various offences, including murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, and the illegal possession of drugs and counterfeit goods. Police conducted compliance inspections at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, and recycling centres. They arrested 287 suspects with outstanding warrants in Frances Baard, Namakwa, ZF Mgcawu, JTG, and Pixley Ka Seme districts. Police seized large volumes of alcohol and non-ferrous metal items during various raids.