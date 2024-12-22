Northern Cape police arrest with Mandla’s tablets worth over R720,000

A 38-year-old male suspect who was found with drugs worth over R720,000, which were hidden in a locked bag at a property in Rosedale, was on Friday arrested during a sting operation by Northern Cape police. The operation was conducted by off duty Upington Border Police assisted by the Upington K9 Unit in the Rosedale area. The operation has been hailed as a major victory against drug trafficking. Officers acted swiftly after receiving intelligence about hidden drugs at a local premises.

“A search warrant was obtained, and the information was operationalised,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela “The owner of the premises was questioned but had no knowledge of the drugs.” During the search, police uncovered a locked bag handed over by the property owner, who had been storing it for the suspect. Inside, officers found mandrax tablets valued at R720,000 and additional tik worth R1,500.

The drugs were seized immediately, and additional charges were brought against the suspect. “The police are determined to stamp the authority of the State and ensure that they leave no stone unturned by following all information sourced from the community," said Masegela. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon as investigations continue.