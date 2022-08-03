Northern Cape police launch manhunt for two suspects who raped abused woman at a soccer field

Johannesburg – Northern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who raped a 40-year-old woman who had been hiding from her abusive partner at a soccer field. The 40-year-old woman was hiding from her abusive partner at a soccer field in Pink Compound, Alheit near Kakamas when she was approached by two unknown men at about 3am on Sunday, July 17.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two suspects allegedly raped her at knifepoint and fled when people approached. Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain CJ Prins said one of the suspects was wearing a brown coat and a black beanie, while the other was dressed in a white track top, brown trousers and a black beanie. “An identikit was compiled for both suspects and are described as being approximately 1.6m tall, one slender and one chubby built. They both spoke Tswana to the victim.”

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the two suspects has been urged to contact Capt Vrede Myburgh on 060 984 3529 or Sgt Zelda Mohutsiwa on 079 697 7836 from the Kakamas FCS unit should they be able to identify the suspects. Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted on the My SAPS App where all information will be treated confidentially. IOL