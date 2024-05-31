Northern Cape police officer accused of raping his girlfriend, denied bail

A police officer from the Northern Cape who appeared in the Richmond District Court has been remanded behind bars. The 34-year-old police constable based in Richmond has been charged with the rape of his 21-year-old girlfriend.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the prosecution, assisted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator responsible, opposed his bail based on the seriousness of the offence and that there is a likelihood that he, if released on bail, will endanger the safety of the complainant. Through his legal representative, the police officer submitted to the court that should he be granted bail, he would adhere to all bail conditions, including the monitoring by the South African Police Service (SAPS), and this in turn will suffice to assure the court that he is no danger to the complainant. The court, however, did not agree with the submissions made by the accused.

“The court disagreed that the accused could do this, and advanced, among limited resources and manpower, the fact that the constable himself did not even always report on duty and had a history of unpaid leave, thereby crippling an already struggling SAPS to monitor and prevent crime,” Senokoatsane said. The court denied bail. It further ordered the constable to be remanded in custody until the completion of this matter.