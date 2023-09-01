Northern Cape rapist cops to be sentenced

Two police officers will be sentenced next week after they were found guilty of rape. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in the Northern Cape said it has secured the conviction for rape against the two police officers.

National spokesperson for Ipid, Robbie Raburabu, said the officers are differently ranked as sergeant and constable and are stationed at different police stations. Sergeant Simphiwe Ncube, 36, currently stationed at the Northern Cape Border Policing - Nakop Port of Entry, and Constable Andile Ntshweza, 37, stationed at the Upington police station, were found guilty of rape. The officers raped one victim.

The victim, now 26, was raped on April 3, 2017. "The suspects are alleged to have both raped the victim at the house of one of the suspects after she was offered a lift from Upington town to her place in Rosedale. "The accused first took her to Ncube’s house, raped her before she was let go. She opened up a case of rape," Raburabu said.