'Not a flight risk': Congolese man released on bail in Zanzou nightclub torture case

The 41-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the torture incidents at the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria has been released on R10,000 bail. The accused man, who cannot be named as per court order because identity parades are still being conducted by police, was granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Last week, IOL reported that the Congolese man was a former bouncer at the infamous Zanzou nightclub. The State had asked the court to deny the accused man bail, arguing that he was a flight risk. The defence denied this, and said he has a temporary asylum seeker permit which is due to only expire in July. The accused also pleaded for his release, as he said he has to take care of his family. He denied that he was a flight risk.

On Wednesday, the court was convinced the accused man would abscond. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. The Congolese man was arrested in February in Yeoville, Johannesburg, following the gruesome incident at the Hatfield club during which a group of patrons were recorded on video while being severely assaulted. According to the police at the time, there was a dispute that arose between five friends, bouncers, and the manager of this particular establishment. They were allegedly forced into a storeroom and assaulted and tortured.

In February, IOL reported that chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Patrick Jaca had saluted the JMPD’s Tactical Response Unit officers for apprehending the 41-year-old man. suspect who was wanted in connection with the Zanzou nightclub torture case. At the time, IOL reported that the accused man was nabbed in highly populated Yeoville, in Joburg, by alert members of the JMPD. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the officers had received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the wanted suspect.