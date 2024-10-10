‘Not so fast’: Free State cops pounce on businesses flouting regulations

Cops in the Free State were kept on their toes during a compliance operation this week that resulted in several arrests and the seizure of illicit goods. The day-long operation at Selosesha in Thaba Nchu was led by station commander, Colonel Mosiuoa Khotlele, who made it his business to crack-down on illegal activities in taverns, second-hand goods and tuck shops across the Mangaung district.

The police detained four illegal immigrants and one individual found in possession of ammunition for a pistol. “During the operation five suspects were apprehended for dealing in drugs such as mandrax and cat. Police further apprehended four illegal immigrants and one suspect for unlawful possession of ammunition,” said Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma. The operation involved inspections of local taverns, where four taverns received fines for regulatory breaches.

Additional visits to tuck shops further emphasised the commitment to maintaining lawful operations in the area. “The team visited taverns around the area and four were issued with fines for non-compliance. Local tuck shops were also visited,” said Xuma. The suspects are expected to appear in the Selosesha Magistrate’s Court soon, where they will face a range of charges associated with their alleged illicit activities.