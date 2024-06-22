Notorious Congolese illegal mining kingpin cornered and arrested in Limpopo, vehicles and chrome seized

Police in Limpopo have arrested “a notorious illicit mining kingpin” in the Atok area, along the R37 Road, within the Apel policing precinct. A coordinated operation was held in the province by a multi-disciplinary team incorporating units from the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) under the ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi anti-crime blitz.

Acting on intelligence, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the team swiftly mobilised and intercepted illegal mining activities, leading to the arrest of three individuals aged between 31 and 45 at one scene. “Among the apprehended suspects was a Congolese foreign national believed to be the mastermind behind illegal mining operations in and around the Atok region,” said Ledwaba. a TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe) believed to be used in illegal mining activities was among the vehicles seized by police in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “During the operation, the team successfully seized a white and blue Scania horse and trailer truck loaded with chrome, a TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe), a maroon Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Ranger.

A Scania truck loaded with chrome was seized during the arrest of three people accused of illegal mining. Picture: SAPS “The arrested suspects are set to appear before the Apel Magistrate Court in due course,” he said. A white Ford Ranger bakkie was also seized during the arrest of three people accused of illegal mining. Picture: SAPS Earlier this year, IOL reported that 10 people had been arrested in connection with illicit mining activities in Limpopo. At the time, police said the arrests form part of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police imitative that strive to combat illicit mining activities and sustaining stability in all mining areas.