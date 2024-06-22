Notorious Congolese illegal mining kingpin cornered and arrested in Limpopo, vehicles and chrome seized

Police in Limpopo have arrested “a notorious illicit mining kingpin” in the Atok area, along the R37 Road, within the Apel policing precinct.
A coordinated operation was held in the province by a multi-disciplinary team incorporating units from the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) under the ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi anti-crime blitz.
Acting on intelligence, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the team swiftly mobilised and intercepted illegal mining activities, leading to the arrest of three individuals aged between 31 and 45 at one scene.
“Among the apprehended suspects was a Congolese foreign national believed to be the mastermind behind illegal mining operations in and around the Atok region,” said Ledwaba.
“During the operation, the team successfully seized a white and blue Scania horse and trailer truck loaded with chrome, a TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe), a maroon Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Ranger.
“The arrested suspects are set to appear before the Apel Magistrate Court in due course,” he said.
Earlier this year, IOL reported that 10 people had been arrested in connection with illicit mining activities in Limpopo.
At the time, police said the arrests form part of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police imitative that strive to combat illicit mining activities and sustaining stability in all mining areas.
“The two male Mozambique nationals were arrested under Mecklenburg policing area for contravention of immigration act while the five Zimbabwean male suspects were nabbed while digging chrome underground in a yard in the middle of the night in Apel Village.”
On Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old Zimbabwean national allegedly caught in the act of digging gold underground at Muchipisi Village.
