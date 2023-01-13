NPA appoints team to deal with TRC cases

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators within the various divisions to deal specifically with TRC matters, including the 64 new cases that have been registered for investigation. NPA Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said: “The NPA has taken an important step to further enhance its efforts to deal with and prosecute cases stemming from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).”

“Over the last couple of years, the NPA has focused on reopening and pursuing priority cases and enhancing its internal capacity and processes, both to ensure effective handling of these cases and to prevent any undue political influence.” As part of the NPA’s efforts, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza was also appointed to review the measures that have been adopted to deal with and prosecute TRC matters and to provide recommendations as needed. The overview of these measures was presented to Parliament in November 2022. This is in line with the remarks made by the Full Bench in Rodrigues v National Director of Public Prosecutions of South Africa and Others 76755/2018)(2019) in the South Gauteng High Court in 2019, where the court held:

“It is also for these reasons that the conduct of the relevant officials and others outside the NPA at the time should be brought to the attention of the National Director of Public Prosecutions for her consideration and, in particular, to consider whether any action in terms of Section 41(1) of the NPA Act is warranted. Finally, there must be a public assurance from both the Executive and the NPA that the kind of political interference that occurred in the TRC cases will never occur again. In this regard, they should indicate the measures, including checks and balances, which will be put in place to prevent a recurrence of these unacceptable breaches of the Constitution.” The Senior Counsel is also expected to conduct a thorough assessment and make recommendations, if necessary, to strengthen the NPA’s handling of TRC cases. Further, if Counsel finds evidence or information that could amount to a violation of Section 41(1) of the NPA Act, such issues will be escalated to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to take forward as appropriate. If necessary, the NPA will refer relevant matters for criminal investigation.

“Senior Counsel has three months to finalise his report and recommendations. The NPA will provide the necessary support to ensure that this timeline is kept and relevant interventions and improvements are implemented without delay.” “The NPA has engaged with the Executive as appropriate on this matter. The Executive is expected to release its own statement in due course, as per the remarks by the Court highlighted above,” said Mhaga. IOL