NPA begins extradition proceedings against suspected Israeli gang leader

Rustenburg – A 46-year-old Israeli man wanted for murder and attempted murder in Israel, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for extradition proceedings to begin. The man, believed to be a gang leader attached to a criminal group called the Abergil Organisation, has been on the Interpol's Red Notice since 2015.

He appeared in the court in camera. In 2019, the South African authorities received the extradition application from Israeli authorities. He was arrested in Bryanston this week, together with seven people during a multi-disciplinary operation by Interpol and various units of the South African Police Service.

The seven are expected to appear in court on Monday. During the arrest, 12 firearms, including five assault rifles and seven pistols, US$40 000 (about R700 000), and three suspected stolen motorcycles were seized. "The accused will be back in court on Monday 21 November, 2022, for the State to join the remaining seven suspects to the criminal case against the Israeli, wherein he faces charges of possession of drug, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of prohibited firearms," NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said in a statement.

IOL reported on Thursday that, according Israeli authorities, the suspect was part of a gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities. He allegedly placed a bomb that exploded underneath a vehicle in Israel in 2003. Five people sustained serious injuries in the explosion. In 2004, he allegedly put a bomb on top of a vehicle. The blast, which targeted the same person, left three people seriously injured.

