Friday, September 23, 2022

NPA declines to prosecute Godongwana over allegations of sexual assault

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

Pretoria – The Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga Division, advocate Nkebe Kanyane has declined to prosecute the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana over sexual assault allegations.

A case of sexual assault was opened against Godongwana by a complainant on August 11, 2022 in Skukuza Police Station.

The minister is accused of soliciting sexual favours from a masseuse at a five star lodge at the Kruger National Park. The minister denied the allegations when story first broke in August.

“The charges relate to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on August 9, 2022 at a hotel in Skukuza, Mpumalanga,” said the National Prosecution Authority spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence, and after consultations with the complainant who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature.”

Nyuswa said the NPA remained steadfast in vigorously prosecuting sexual offence cases and gender-based violence.

IOL

