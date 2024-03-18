NPA mourns death of slain Eastern Cape prosecutor gunned down by balaclava-wearing suspects

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is calling for justice after one of its own was killed in an apparent hit near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, last week. Ntsikelelo McAllister Ntlekenu, had been acting at the regional court prosecutor at the time of his murder.

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali said the 49-year-old lawyer had been with a group of people at New Rest, near Butterworth on Thursday night. "According to preliminary investigations, the deceased was with other people at New Rest location near Butterworth, when he went out of the house. When he was returning inside the house, he was followed by two balaclava-clad unknown males and shot in his upper body,“ Tyali said. He said Ntlekeni joined the NPA as an intern in 2001.

"The University of Transkei, now Walter Sisulu University graduate started his prosecuting career in the Western Cape. He will be laid to rest at his home in Lubhacweni Location, in KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere on Friday, following a memorial service planned for Wednesday at the Butterworth Court," he said. Tyali said Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Barry Madolo has dispatched a delegation to the slain prosecutor’s family, to offer condolences and provide the necessary support. The NPA sends its condolences to friends and colleagues.