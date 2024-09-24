NPA rubbishes reports of war between Thembi Simelane and Shamila Batohi, insists NDPP not seeking extension

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed reports of an alleged fallout between Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. According to media reports, the fallout escalated after Simelane opposed efforts to have Batohi continue working beyond her retirement age limit. The minister has reportedly also flagged the appointment of the Zondo state capture commission advocates – Paul Pretorius and Matthew Chaskalson – as consultants by Batohi.

The reports suggest the row has resulted in Simelane’s 2016 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions being resurrected to haunt her, apparently in an effort to silence her. IOL reported earlier this month that President Cyril Ramaphosa said the matter of allegations against Simelane would receive his attention, and he appealed for time to deal with the case. President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking to journalists in Beijing. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL Asked about the allegations swirling around his justice minister, Ramaphosa told journalists in Beijing: “Let us start with the issue of the minister of justice … that is a matter we are dealing with. As president, I do need space and the time to be able to deal with this matter.

“Certainly, the matter is being dealt with, as I indicated some few days ago. It is not a matter that is going to be swept under the carpet, it is being dealt with. Be rest assured, the matter is being addressed,” he said. During her tenure as Polokwane Executive Mayor in Limpopo, Simelane allegedly pocketed a “loan” of R575,600, from Gundo Wealth Solutions, which was allegedly used to buy a coffee shop in Sandton. The allegedly corrupt investment brokerage was owned by Ralliom Razwinane, who is currently on trial for fraud, corruption, and money laundering related to his role in facilitating connections and dodgy investments between several municipalities and the VBS Mutual Bank. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane. File Picture Henk Kruger / Independent Media In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said Batohi will soon reach her legal term to retire from office, but she has not made attempt to stay on the job in the aftermath.

“Soon, she will reach a stipulated age in terms of the law when she has to vacate the office because she would have finished her term of office,” said Mhaga. “Let me deal with the report in City Press, because it is quite disturbing because it is based on lies and rumours that are unfounded. Those reports are wrong because NDPP (Batohi) has never attempted to seek an extension of her contract or term of office beyond the stipulated age limit in law. Secondly, there has never been a conversation of that nature between the NDPP, advocate Shamila Batohi and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development as well as the President of the Republic. “Thirdly, it would be legally impossible to do that. Legally it is not permissible,” he added.

Mhaga insisted there a “very good” working relationship between Simelane and Batohi. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga. File Picture “I have made it clear in my opening remark that these reports, rumours are fake news, they are unfounded and they are quite disturbing. There is a very good working relationship between the minister and advocate Shamila Batohi. The minister came and introduced herself, I think it was about a month ago, I was part of that meeting. A number of issues were raised by the minister and the NDPP and they sought to have ongoing engagements as is expected,” he said. Mhaga added that the ongoing engagements between the minister and Batohi are continuing.