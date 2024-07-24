NPA says it’s ready to proceed with Thabo Bester case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is ready to proceed with the matter against Thabo Bester, following his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre more than two years ago. Bester appeared in the High Court of South Africa: Free State Division sitting in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, alongside his co-accused; Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Liphoko, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha on Wednesday. The matter was remanded.

Explaining what unfolded in court, NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Bester told the court that he was appointing new legal representation. "Bester has to date appointed numerous legal representations in his defence. The court was also informed that accused number 3 and accused 6 did not have legal representation during their appearance on July 24, 2024. The accused had also previously requested the court to afford the new legal representatives time to get copies of the docket and be able to consult with their clients," he said. "The Prosecution will be ready to proceed with the matter when all the accused legal representation issues have been ironed out," Senokoatsane said.

The accused face charges of fraud, corruption, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, arson, and defeating the ends of justice. The eight accused are alleged to have assisted in Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility where he was serving a sentence for murder and rape. Following his escape, Bester and Magudumana became fugitives, and the authorities in Arusha, Tanzania arrested them and subsequently deported them to South Africa. Bester, Magudumana, and Moyo remain in custody after their applications for bail were denied.