NPA says uncle arrested for murder of 5-month-old boy, was on parole for a 2011 murder

Pretoria – The Leeudoringstad Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case were parolee Lazarus Chaka Hambone, 38, was arrested for the murder of a five-month-old baby boy at Kgakala township in Leeudoringstad, North West. It’s alleged that Hambone, who is the child’s uncle, fatally hit the child who was strapped on its mother’s back, when he intended to strike his 16-year-old mother, his niece during an argument.

Henry Mamothame, North West regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against Hambone was postponed to November 16, for a formal bail application. “He has been appointed an attorney from Legal Aid to represent him. The state will oppose bail as the accused is a parolee on a murder case that occurred in 2011,” Mamothame said. “Police reports revealed that Hambone was apprehended on Sunday, November 6, for the alleged murder of a five-month-old baby boy, at Extension 4, Kgakala Township in Leeudoringstad.”

Earlier this week, North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the baby was fatally hit as the irate uncle tried to assault the baby’s mother with a spade during a heated argument on Saturday. “According to reports, the 16-year-old mother of the five-month-old infant had an argument on Saturday, 5 November 2022, with her uncle. The uncle then went outside and came back with a spade and tried to assault the niece, but ended up hitting the five-month-old baby boy whom her mother was carrying on her back,” Funani said. She said the baby was taken to a local clinic, where he was transported to Wolmaransstad Hospital and then to Tshepong Hospital, where he died due to head injuries.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Leeudoringstad Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 9 November 2022, for murder,” Funani said. Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, has “condemned” the incident but commended the police for their swift reaction that led to the arrest. IOL