NPA sets record straight on KZN farmer fined for illegally using dam water

Durban – The National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal has set the record straight involving a matter where a farmer was accused of using water from a local dam to water his crops, without permission. On Friday the NPA reported that Roy Clifford Braithwaite was arrested after the Department of Water and Sanitation had laid a complaint.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, regional NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said 74-year-old Braithwaite was fined over R1.7 million after he was convicted of contravening the National Water Act between September, 2018 and May, 2021. She said he had unlawfully used water from the nearby Wagon Drift Dam to water 127 hectares of crops on his farm. “In support of the State’s case, District CourtpProsecutor Lindokuhle Mzila led the evidence of a senior state accountant from the Department of Water and Sanitation who testified that the prejudice suffered by the department as a result of Braithwaite’s unlawful activity, amounted to about R1 770 000. The court thus convicted him accordingly, and asked to him to pay the fine,” she said.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NPA clarified that Braithwaite had not been arrested. He appeared in court pursuant to a summons being served on him. The matter was finalised by way of an alternate dispute resolution, whereby Braithwaite agreed to compensate the Department of Water and Sanitation to the amount of approximately R1.7m, Ramkisson-Kara said. “The case against Mr Braithwaite was thus withdrawn in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court, in light of the agreement between him and the Department of Water and Sanitation. The NPA regrets any inconvenience caused by the release of the previous statement in this matter,” a NPA statement read.

Story continues below Advertisement