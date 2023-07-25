NPA to fight VIP protection cops’ bid for bail to ensure safety of assaulted victims and witnesses

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it opposed the bail application of eight VIP protection officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who were arrested for allegedly severely assaulting travellers on the N1. The eight members of the SA Police Service have been identified as Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana; Johannes Matome Mampuru; Pomso Joseph Mofokeng; Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami; Phineas Molefo Boshielo; Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize; Lesibana Aggrie Rambau; and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada,

The suspended police officers face an array of at least 12 charges including four counts of pointing a firearm; two counts of malicious damage to property; one count of reckless and negligent driving; three counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm; one count of an attempt to defeat the administration of justice; and assault by way of threats. After their brief appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, the eight were remanded in custody and they will return to court on Wednesday. Spokesperson for the NPA in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane said the police officers’ bid for release on bail will be opposed.

“All parties were ready to proceed with the bail application of the accused before court. As the State, we are opposing their release on bail, citing that for the lives of complainants in this matter,” Mjonondwane spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “We already have a docket opened by one of the State witnesses, wherein he was threatened and we are alleging that it is by the accused before court, or someone with close relations to the accused before court.” On Monday, IOL reported that one of the eight officers told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that the blue VW Polo had been posing a threat and the police responded to “control the situation”.

The court heard that Mashatile was travelling in the convoy when the incident happened. Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File Picture: Simone Kley In court on Monday, all eight accused officers concealed their faces by wearing hoodies and masks. One of the accused, Kojana, took to the stand and told the court that the blue VW Polo had been trying to bump the car they were protecting on the N1 highway.

He said they pushed the VW Polo off the road as it was posing a threat to the main car as the convoy had been headed to the Waterfall Equestrian Estate, the court heard. At least three officers, Kojana, Mampuru and Mkhize, were identified by the State as the officers who participated in the alleged assault of the three victims. Kojana denied an assault had taken place and told the court that police officers were taking control of a potentially dangerous situation. He also said they had reported the incident to their convoy commander, a Lieutenant General Shange.

Prosecutor Elize Le Roux told the court that the eight accused acted in unison. She said the violent manner in which the accused conducted themselves merited them being kept in police custody. Le Roux said the State had opposed bail and told the court that two women, one who recorded the incident on her cellphone, as well as the driver of the VW Polo which was carrying the three assaulted off-duty SANDF members, were living in fear. The court heard how the VW Polo had incurred damages of nearly R95,000 after the eight accused allegedly damaged it during the heated incident.

Le Roux told the court that accused number seven, Rambau did not leave her service vehicle during the alleged attack, but she was being charged as she had the duty to stop the alleged assault, but did not do so. Kojana, Mampuru, Mofokeng, Ramokhonami, Boshielo, Mkhize, Rambau and Tshidada have been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and pointing of firearm charges. Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe granted members of the media access to film live proceedings in court.