NPA won’t prosecute Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana over sexual assault allegations

The charges relate to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on August 9 at a hotel in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

A case of sexual assault was subsequently opened on August 11 at the Skukuza SAPS.

Explaining the decision to withdraw the charges, Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nkebe Kanyane, said: “The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature.”

The National Prosecuting Authority said it remained steadfast in vigorously prosecuting sexual offence cases and gender-based violence.