NPO offers R1m reward for information on who ordered ‘hit’ on Bosasa liquidator and son

Non-profit organisation Justice for Forensics has offered a R1 million reward to anyone who can help track down the mastermind behind the murder of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son, Thomas. The two came under fire at the weekend while travelling along the N1 highway near Midrand, in Gauteng.

Murray died in hospital; his son died at the scene. Justice for Forensics has appealed to the public for assistance. “The callous murder of father and son has left the crime-fighting community devastated. This type of anarchy, if left unchecked, will bring South Africa to its knees. Forensics for Justice will therefore pay a reward of ONE MILLION RAND to any person that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that arranged this cowardly assassination. Forensics for Justice will leave no stone unturned to bring justice to these cowards. Our sincerest condolences to the family of these brave men,” the NPO said.

Picture: Justice for Forensics Police confirmed that the shooting was under investigation.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said anyone with information could contact the police Crime Stop line. The elder Murray worked as a professional insolvency practitioner and was reported to have been working on high-profile cases. Thomas was a legal adviser. Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said Cloete was on record as being a marked man. During a dispute at the Pretoria Master’s Office last year in which two officials were suspended, he said there was an attempt to get rid of him and he was worried.