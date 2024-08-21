NSMSA raises concern over electronically stored dockets going missing

A local organisation that aims to shelter women and children affected by gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa has raised concerns as police dockets continually go missing and cases cannot reach prosecution. The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) said missing dockets in the hands of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has resulted in courts across the country throwing out cases of GBV over the last five years.

The organisation is calling for the records system to be tightened with digital efficiency to combat what it said was seemingly “deliberate sabotage of the justice system“. Teboho Mashota, a NSMSA board member, said the call for an investigation into the missing dockets must be supported. “It is a huge concern that dockets, which are supposedly stored electronically, can go missing. Digital systems have security features and therefore we should not be dealing with cases of missing dockets. This is a clear indication that GBVF is still not being prioritised in a country with high levels of violence against women and children because no one is speaking out on behalf of the victims who opened the cases.

“What support will they get, seeing that their cases have been withdrawn? Is their safety even considered? This is what is concerning for me, and the fact that it will also deter other women from opening cases,” Mashota said. Greer Schoeman, another member of the organisation, said the GBV and femicide statistics in South Africa are some of the highest across the world and nearly six times the global average. “We know that the vast majority of cases go unreported and there should be a GBV desk at every police station and proper resources for women’s shelters. One-stop shops have been proven to work more efficiently, if you compare cases reported at Thuthuzela Care Centre, to cases reported at SAPS.

“The rate of prosecution is much better if a woman goes through the centre, and that is the survivor-centred response we need to work on. This will also start to limit secondary victimisation which is quite rampant. We need better accountability and cooperation between SAPS and first responder organisations who are working on the ground to assist women. There should also be increased resourcing for the women’s ministry - this is not a one-department issue, we need accountability across all departments,” Schoeman said. NSMSA’s National Coordinator, Anisa Moosa said August marks Women’s Month, however, statistics show an increase in cases of assault, murder, and attempted murder of women and children. “It is, therefore, especially unacceptable that a large number of sexual assault cases remain unresolved. This is a basic human rights issue that has serious and devastating implications for South Africa, where the statistics for GBVF are already among the highest in the world. There is a lack of confidence in our justice system that stems from its failure to protect and ensure the safety of those in need.

“Perpetuation of violence against women and children daily and an increase in trauma and mental health challenges, are evidence and a result of the violation and threats to vulnerable and marginalised groups. As a nation, we cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that GBVF is tolerated and dismissed in our own country – we must speak out and take action,” Moosa said. The organisation said the fact that these dockets are going missing ensures victims of crime suffer secondary trauma. “We need to ask ourselves some questions about the implications of missing dockets and what it means to the victims. Does the closing of these cases mean that the victim loses their sense of self once again, as she did when the crime was first committed against her and then again when she opened that case which was never investigated and resolved?

“Are we saying that all that trauma and torment was for nothing? That once again the victim’s lips are shut?” NSMSA’s Lisa Stevens questioned. Police did not provide comment at the time of publishing. [email protected]