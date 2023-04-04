NSPCA determined to get justice for crocodiles ‘viciously hacked’ with pangas

*WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES* Durban - Two years after the NSPCA found crocodiles hacked to death on a farm in Limpopo, they said they continue to fight for justice.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) spokesperson Keshvi Nair said the matter was due to be heard in the Gravelotte Magistrate’s Court recently but was postponed after one of the accused requested legal aid. A Limpopo farm owner has been charged after crocodiles were allegedly found hacked with bushknives. Picture: Supplied In 2021, the NSPCA received reports of severe animal cruelty occurring at the farm in Limpopo.

“We wasted no time in sending a team of Inspectors to investigate, and upon investigation, the NSPCA inspectors were horrified to have found carcasses of juvenile crocodiles that were viciously hacked with pangas (bush knives), which would have resulted in a prolonged and excruciating death for each of them.” The NSPCA said it would continue to fight for justice. Picture: Supplied Nair said, in addition, video footage was also obtained by the NSPCA, and the staff can be seen hacking the animals indiscriminately. “This was done without any regard for the immense suffering they were causing.

“When questioned, they claimed they were following instructions from the owner of the crocodiles and the farm, and that the crocodiles were being destroyed because the owner no longer needed them for farming.” The NSPCA opened a case of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act no 71 of 1962. Nair said, despite the case being further delayed and adjourned to June, they remained determined to get justice for these crocodiles, who suffered unnecessarily and hold those responsible for their suffering accountable for their actions.