Ntokozo Zikhali sentenced to life for raping girl, 9, after found not guilty of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s murder

Convicted child rapist Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and kidnapping a nine-year-old girl, days after he was acquitted of the mutilation of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. He was sentenced on Thursday by the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Benoni.

Zikhali, 28, was charged with kidnapping, murder, violation of a corpse and defeating the ends of justice after Poo was kidnapped from Masoleng Park in Wattville, Benoni, on October 10, 2022. He was out on bail when Poo was killed. Poo’s dismembered body parts were found in two places. Her family had to bury her, despite some of her body parts being missing.

On Monday, acting Judge Ian Cox, who was presiding over the matter, acquitted Zikhali, saying that his confession was coerced. He also dismissed the prosecution’s evidence where it was said that Zikhali walked away from the park with Poo. Judge Cox said the evidence was inconclusive and can’t be used as proof beyond reasonable doubt against Zikhali. It was also found that the pointing out process was not procedural, as Zikhali was not properly read his rights.

In the matter where Zikhali was sentenced, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the incident took place on August 8, 2021, when the 9-year-old was playing with her friends in the park in Tamboville, Benoni. “Zikhali approached her, picked her up and took her to a dam, where he raped her and ran away. "Zikhali was linked to this offence through DNA evidence. In court, he pleaded guilty to the charge of rape and pleaded not guilty to all other charges,“ said Mahanjana.