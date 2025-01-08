Nurse arrested for allegedly breaking seven premature black babies’ bones

A nurse at a hospital in Virginia in the US, Ann Strotman, has been arrested regarding an incident that left a premature infant with inexplicable broken bones. However, 26-year-old Strotman has been linked to six other premature babies who suffered from mysterious broken bones.

All of the nurse's alleged victims are black, fueling speculations of medical racism. Strotman, who worked at the Henrico Doctors' Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was charged with intentional wounding and felony child abuse, according to a media statement from Henrico County police. One of the parents, Dominique Hackey, told The Washington Post that he and his partner had previously experienced two miscarriages and had a son, Noah who was in the NICU.

It appeared that things were seemingly going well for the infant until he suddenly had a broken leg. Hackey's mother implored her son to open an investigation regarding the suspicious injury her grandchild had. He told the paper: "It was a very confusing time because you bring one of my babies back to life, then you abuse my other baby. How am I supposed to feel?"

Investigators claimed that they had reviewed hours of video footage from the NICU after the hospital supplied it to them. In March 2024, Hackey stated Child Protective Services (CPS) notified him that his child was one of four newborns harmed at the hospital. In December of 2024, he learnt that three additional newborns had allegedly experienced the same injuries. Another couple also reportedly informed him that their child had sustained at least 12 fractures.

"Twelve fractures on a baby? I couldn't even fathom it," he said. Strotman is now being detained without bail at Henrico County Regional Jail West. Her next court appearance is set to be on March 24. Here were some comments on X about the shocking case: "Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman is the prime example of privilege. It took them a damn year to investigate?! Nah. Innocent damn babies and they were all black too?! Throw her family away idc (I don't care), that’s taught evil."

