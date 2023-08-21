Nurse Lucy Letby: UK’s most prolific child serial killer jailed for life

Nurse Lucy Letby, Britain’s most prolific child serial killer in modern history will spend the rest of her life behind bars - becoming only the fourth fourth woman in UK history to receive such a sentence. On Monday, the judge presiding over her trial for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants where she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital described her crimes as “truly horrific”.

Last week, the 33-year-old former nurse was convicted of killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others. The court heard how she deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin. She had secretly injected the 13 babies on the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016.

The BBC reported that she refused to appear in the dock at the Manchester Crown Court in northern England for her sentencing hearing. According to the BBC, Letby will spend the rest of her life behind bars, becoming only the fourth woman in UK history to receive such a sentence.

"You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions," the BBC reported him saying. . He added handover sheets relating to all but the first four babies were found when police searched Letby's home, which he was satisfied she kept as "morbid records". "There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions," he said.

"During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. "You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors." He said Letby would be provided with copies of his remarks and the personal statements of the parents.