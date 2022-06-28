Nurses, guards on duty robbed inside Limpopo clinic

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has established a high-level team of investigators to probe an armed robbery which took place at Sambandou Clinic under Makuya policing area in the Vhembe District in the early hours of Monday. “Three suspects allegedly entered the clinic using the back fence at about 1.30am and approached the guard room. They suddenly pointed the security guards on duty with firearms and demanded their work pistols,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They did not find any and instead robbed them of their cellphones and proceeded to the clinic building where they robbed the nurses’ cellphones, money and car keys of a silver grey (Toyota) Fortuner of one nurse at a gunpoint.” Mojapelo said the robbers used the nurse’s car to flee the scene. “The police were summoned to the scene and initial investigations to trace the suspects were activated. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Vyeboom in Vuwani policing area,” he said.

Hadebe has appealed to community members to assist by providing information about the assailants. “Any attack on a health facility requires adequate and prompt response to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. We call on community members with information that can assist in the investigations to come forward,” she said. “Anyone with information may contact investigating officer Sergeant Thulani Baloyi on 072 228 2680 or crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS App.”

Story continues below Advertisement