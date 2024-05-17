Nurses robbed of their groceries, cellphones, clothes and money at Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo

Limpopo police launched a manhunt for assailants who committed house robbery incidents at the Jane Furse Hospital. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the robbery happened on Friday at the residential premises of medial personnel.

“Police reports indicated that, a group of unknown suspects armed with firearms, went to Jane Furse Hospital at the employees’ residential houses and robbed four student nurses of their belongings, on Friday May 10, at around 3.30pm,” said Mashaba. The robbers threatened the medical staff with firearms and instructed them not to scream. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “The suspects fled the scene with items including two iPhone cellphones, two Huawei notebooks, one Samsung Galaxy cellphone, groceries, clothes and an undisclosed amount of money,” said Mashaba.

The stolen items have an estimated value of R70,000. Police said the armed robbers were wearing masks during the incident. “It was also established that the security guard was tied up in another room. Police were summoned to the scene and registered a case of house robbery to trace the suspects,” said Mashaba.

Last month, IOL reported that a food service aid personnel at Tshilidzini Hospital in Limpopo had been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of food items including beef and tinned fish meant for patients. The stolen food items were discovered during a random search at the hospital’s gate, according to spokesperson for Limpopo department of health, Thilivhali Muavha. “The stolen grocery items, which included stew beef, tinned fish, and fresh milk, were intended to be used in preparing meals for the patients,” Muavha said at the time.