Obese man who killed girlfriend in cold blood released from prison due to ‘poor diet’

Gender-based violence is a scourge on societies all over the world, especially in South Africa. This is a global issue that needs seismic changes to prevent over 45,000 women and girls from being murdered by men each year.

In some cases, these killers are never caught but when they do, it brings little relief to grieving families. Dimitri Fricano is reportedly one such killer. In 2017, the 37-year-old Italian man was charged and convicted of killing his girlfriend while the pair were on holiday. He was sentenced by an Italian court to 30 years behind bars.

Disturbingly, Fricano is said to have been released from the prison and walking among “regular” civilians. According to the “New York Post” Fricano stabbed the woman a shocking 57 times after she reprimanded him for leaving too many crumbs in their hotel room bed. He supposedly weighed more than 117 kg when he was convicted in 2019. However, due to Covid-19 delays, he did not begin serving his sentence until April 2022.

Once he was in confinement, his already unhealthy body size shot up due to the prison’s diet, according to his lawyers. They also claimed that Fricano was suffering from sleep apnea (a potentially dangerous sleep condition in which breathing stops and begins again) and was being bullied by his fellow inmates for various reasons. “Over the past year, the inmate’s weight had ballooned to more than 440 pounds (199 kg), leading the Turin Surveillance Court to release Fricano from prison on medical grounds,” wrote the “New York Post”.