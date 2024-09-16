Off-duty cop found dead on the street in the Eastern Cape

A body of a 28-year-old Constable from Duncan Village was found at the weekend in Mxina Street, Beacon Bay in the Eastern Cape. Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the off-duty officer was found in the early hours of Saturday lying on the street with an open wound in the upper body.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. Police have opened a case of murder, and the investigation has been taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation also know as the Hawks for further investigation,” said Nkohli. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating team on 082 772 3664 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Provincial police commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said Hawks are investigating the case. They hope that with the assistance from residents, an arrest will be made soon.

“We appeal to our members to be extra vigilant at all times, especially when they are off-duty. Our foot soldiers dedicate their lives to protect their communities, and for that reason they could easily be targeted by criminals, when they are off-duty”, added the police commissioner. Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, Faith Ntombela, 43, an uMlazi court employee, is expected to plead guilty to the murder of her Durban metro police officer. Metro police Captain Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela, 50, was shot and killed in his uMlazi home by hitman Mandlenkosi Mzo Ntombela, allegedly hired by his wife in April last year.

Mzo was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in August by the Durban High Court, where he revealed who sent him to kill Captain Ntombela. Faith is alleged to have been assisted by her co-accused, primary school principal Sithembiso Justice Khumalo, 53, in finding a hitman to kill her husband. [email protected]