Off-duty Durban cop gunned down by Metro Police after allegedly killing his girlfriend at Florida Road restaurant

KwaZulu-Natal police said two people died and two left injured following a shooting incident on Florida Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “Police in Berea are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following an incident in which a man shot and killed his girlfriend at a restaurant on Florida Road,” said KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

He said it is reported that the man, an off duty police officer, went to his girlfriend's workplace. “It is alleged the woman went out to meet him only for him to draw his service pistol and fire shots at her. “The victim ran back inside the restaurant and the man followed her as he continued shooting. She was declared dead at the scene.”

Police said two more people sustained gunshot injuries during the incident. “Metro Police officers who were patrolling the area witnessed the incident and reacted and the suspect was also shot and taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.” Netshiunda said the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, however domestic related issues cannot be ruled out.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 1am at a popular restaurant on Florida Road. “On arrival Paramedics found Metro Police in attendance with multiple security personnel. “Paramedics were shown to where four people were lying. Three males and one female had been shot.

“Unfortunately the female believed to be in her thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.” Jamieson said the alleged suspect was in a critical condition sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he allegedly passed away a short while later. “Two other men sustained gunshot wounds to their upper body and were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”