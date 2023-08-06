Off-duty female paramedic opens fire in accident scene scuffle, wounding man who drew firearm

Police have opened a case of attempted murder after an off-duty paramedic allegedly shot and injured a man who had drew a firearm after allegedly bumping her car in a crash on the N3 highway on Saturday night. KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a paramedic was driving her private vehicle when she came across an accident scene and she stopped to assist.

The police report showed that the paramedic had assessed the situation and was on her way to retrieve her equipment when a car bumped hers from behind. “Three men allegedly got out of the said vehicle and an argument erupted,” said Netshiunda, who added that one of the men allegedly drew a firearm. He said the paramedic also drew her privately licensed firearm and shot at the gun-wielding man.

“The man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. The other two men got back into the vehicle and fled from the scene,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said police have since seized the firearms for further investigations. “No one has been charged as yet as investigators are still collating more information about the incident.”

On Sunday morning, two private ambulance service operating in Durban distanced themselves from the incident. One of the ambulance services have since withdrawn their statement and referred all queries to the SA Police Services. Garrith Jamieson from Advance Life Support Paramedics in a statement said their paramedics had attended the accident scene.