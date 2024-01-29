Off-duty police officer gunned down in Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape are on a manhunt for a suspect who killed an off-duty officer and his friend in Khayelitsha on Friday. The officer was attached to the Cape Town Central SA Police Service (SAPS) and worked at the local court.

The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen condemned the murders. “I am saddened to learn of the fatal shooting, of an off-duty SAPS officer in Site C, Khayelitsha. The officer was attached to Cape Town Central SAPS and worked at the court,” Allen said. “A friend of the officer was also shot and killed during the incident. Both passed away in hospital.”

He conveyed his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of both victims. Allen said it was sad that another police officer had to be lost in such a manner. On Sunday, National Police Day was commemorated.

He said the day was one not only for self-reflection for police officers but also recognising the contribution they make to serving and protecting citizens and being champions of the law. From July to September 2023, seven off-duty police officers were killed. “SAPS is currently seeking three unknown male suspects who escaped on foot. I urge those with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be apprehended,” Allen said.

He also said the death of any law enforcement officer should be seen as an attack on the State. “My stance remains that an attack on any law enforcement officer, including a SAPS member is an attack on the State, as these men and women are the defenders of our country’s laws. Perpetrators in this instance should face the relevant penalties. At this stage, the motive is unknown,” Allen said. The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed a double murder investigation has been launched.