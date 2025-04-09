Off-duty police officer shot dead during KwaZulu-Natal robbery

A South African Police Service (SAPS) official was killed after he was shot multiple times during a robbery on Mafukazela Drive in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon. SAPS' Provincial Commissioner Colonel Robert Netshiunda told IOL that police in the township are investigating a case of murder following the incident in which a 36-year-old off-duty police officer was shot and killed by unknown suspects.

The off-duty police officer had parked his car on the roadside and had gone inside a tuck shop. He was approached by suspects who fired several rounds at him. The injured man was robbed of his firearm bag. His assailants then departed the crime scene in a silver Volkswagen Polo. "Reports indicate that the victim was accosted by about five unknown men who opened fire at him. The officer managed to shoot back and injured one suspect, before he succumbed to his injuries on the scene," said Netshiunda.

Reaction Unit South Africa's (RUSA) Phoenix Operations Centre received several calls for help after the incident. When RUSA members arrived at around 6:30 pm, they were informed that the gravely injured police officer had been discreetly transported to the hospital. "His family arrived shortly thereafter and confirmed that the SAPS Official was pronounced deceased upon arrival at a medical facility. Multiple spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene," RUSA said. The suspect who was shot got injured in the arm and was later detained by police at a local clinic.