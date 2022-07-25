Off-duty traffic officer hijacked, fatally shot in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has “strongly” condemned an incident in which an off-duty traffic officer, identified as 35-year-old Thabo Mashego, was fatally shot in Saselani Trust near Bushbuckridge. The incident occurred at around 9pm on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

An off-duty traffic officer, identified as 35-year-old Thabo Mashego was fatally shot at Saselani Trust near Bushbuckridge. Photo: Facebook “According to the report, the traffic officer was driving his VW Polo hatchback, which is gold in colour, with his two friends. About two armed suspects abruptly emerged alongside the road, wielding a firearm. The registration number plates of the vehicle is HLL 305 MP,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. “The suspects then ordered the driver, the traffic officer, to stop, but when he did not, they fired shots at the vehicle, injuring him. As a result, he subsequently stopped the vehicle whereby the suspects rounded them up and allegedly dragged the injured driver as well as his two friends out of the car.” The assailants allegedly drove away with the traffic officer’s vehicle.

“It is further reported that the victims were assisted by other motorists who took them to Mapulaneng Hospital where the injured traffic officer, unfortunately, died on arrival,” said Mohlala. Police at Bushbuckridge has opened a case of hijacking, with an additional charge of murder, and a manhunt was launched for the suspects. “Members of the public are urged to come forth with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators by calling the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala appealed.

Story continues below Advertisement