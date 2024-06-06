Officials express outrage after Soshanguve siblings shot dead then burnt in their shack

Education MEC in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane has dispatched a team of social workers to counsel a Soshanguve family, after two children were shot dead and then their dwelling set alight, at the weekend. The MEC said the eldest child was in Grade 2 at Lesedi Primary School.

"This tragic incident has sent waves of grief throughout the community. Subsequently, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident. "This is a devastating loss, and my heart goes out to the family and the entire school community. We call upon law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators to book. The safety and wellbeing of our learners is paramount, and such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness," he said. The department has also dispatched social workers to the school to provide counselling.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola said the tragic incident is a stark reminder of the evil that society must work tirelessly to eliminate. “It is unconscionable that such a horrific incident occurs during a period when our country is commemorating Child Protection Week. “It highlights the urgent need for swift action from the law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book. The full might of the law must be demonstrated to ensure justice for the victims and their families,“ he said.

According to police, two adults were also killed in the attack while four others were taken to hospital for treatment. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said armed suspects arrived at a shebeen at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve and fired shots at the patrons. “Two of the victims, a male and a female, died on the scene, and the other four were taken to the nearest medical care centre.

“The suspects proceeded to a shack in the same area where they allegedly set alight the shack where two young girls were sleeping. They were both certified dead on the scene,” Masondo said. Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects were after the father of the girls, who was not at home during the incident. Masondo said police are working together with the local residents and are following the leads that might soon result in the arrest of the suspects.