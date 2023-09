One suspect was shot dead during a gunfight between alleged robbers and police members in Booysens, Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

It's still unclear what transpired and how many fatalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to avoid the M1 freeway and Xavier Road in Booysens.

One of the weapons believed to have been used during the robbery and subsequent shootout. Picture: Supplied

These routes are currently believed to be high risk as it's still an active crime scene.