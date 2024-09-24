One hundred and seven Public Works projects delayed: Committee concerned after Auditor General releases findings

The Portfolio Committee of Public Works and Infrastructure said it was highly concerned by recent findings by the Auditor General against the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI). During the recent briefing by the Auditor General (AG), it was revealed that a total of 107 public works projects had been delayed, at an accumulated cost of R3.9 billion. 63 of these projects had been delayed by more than three years already.

These delays were largely due to poor contractor performance, the AG said, and this was preventing client departments from utilising the intended infrastructure. The Public Works Committee expressed concern that not only had the department’s annual performance targets been missed, but that the achievements it reported were not accurate. Although 86% of the DPWI’s budget had been spent on key service delivery programmes, just 20% of the planned targets had been achieved, the committee said.

It said the department would need to take action against those construction companies that were not performing. “The Committee is expecting the department to report what it is doing to mitigate the shortcomings and improve its performance,” the Public Works Committee said in a statement released on Tuesday. It also criticised the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure for not being present at the AG’s briefing, to account for his department.