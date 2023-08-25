One killed, two injured in shooting incident at a Durban car wash

One person was shot dead at a car wash in Verulam, paramedics said on Friday. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received several calls reporting a shooting incident at a car wash on Heathrow Avenue in Parkgate just after 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

“On arrival paramedics were directed to a Wendy house on the property. Three men were found inside with multiple gunshot wounds,” Balram said. “One person was declared deceased by paramedics, while two others were taken to hospital in a critical condition,” he said. Balram said according to witnesses, two balaclava-clad men opened fire on the occupants inside the Wendy house and fled the scene on scene.

“The shooting is believed to be drug-related. However, this will be subject to a police investigation,” he said. According to information received, it is alleged that one person who was having their vehicle washed had been robbed of their firearm. Cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery were opened at Verulam South African Police Service.

There have been a number of shootings in the Verulam area this month. Last week, two people were shot and killed while seated in their car in Jabu Ngcobo Road in Verulam. The victims were seated in a VW Golf GTI when a car stopped beside them and two males jumped out and opened fire.

Police said two other occupants in the car managed to escape. “One of them sustained a gunshot wound to the arm,” police said. The deceased were aged 25 and 37.