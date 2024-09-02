One killed, two wounded as police target extortion gangs in Mpumalanga

Police have shot dead a suspect and wounded two others who are believed to be part of an extortion gang in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said police received intelligence about the gang.

"Officers made their way to Kwaggafontein at around 4am on Monday, where they encountered the suspects. The men fired at police who shot back," he said. Mdhluli said one of the men was fatally wounded, while the two injured men were arrested and a police hunt has been launched for a fourth person who managed to flee. "The two are currently under police guard in hospital receiving medical attention. None of the South African Police Service officers sustained any injuries during the incident," he added.

