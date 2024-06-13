One-month-old girl kidnapped at midnight, dumped in bushes during home robbery

Police detectives at Tshaulu, in Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for people who were involved in house robbery and kidnapping incidents at Lambani, in Limpopo. The incidents happened on Monday, shortly after midnight, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is alleged that the victim was at home with her sibling and a one-month-old infant when she went outside to relieve herself. On her way back, two unknown African men approached her and demanded money,” said Ledwaba. One of the assailants allegedly hit the woman on the head with a sharp object and tied her up with a rope. The second assailant searched the house before robbing the victims of an undisclosed amount of money, a cellphone, and bank cards.

“The suspects then grabbed the infant, who was asleep on the bed and disappeared with her, leaving the mother. The sibling who witnessed the crime screamed for help from the neighbours and community,” said Ledwaba. The community members went out in pursuit of the assailants, and seeking to recover the baby. “The child was found abandoned at the nearby bushes and was returned to the mother. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment,” said Ledwaba.