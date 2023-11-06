One of three men who escaped through the roof of a Limpopo police station re-arrested

Limpopo police have re-arrested 32-year-old awaiting trial inmate, Dumisani Respect Chauke, who was one of the three inmates who escaped from a police station last week. Chauke was initially arrested for two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, before he escaped from the Saselamani police station on Thursday morning.

He was re-arrested on Sunday morning at Madonsi village in Malamulele, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “This is after three awaiting trial male suspects aged between 32 and 33 escaped from Saselamani police detention facility in the early hours of Thursday, November 2,” Mashaba said. Prisoners Ronald Mikateko Chauke (from left), Jimmy Matirhele, and Dumisani Respect Chauke escaped from a police station in Limpopo last week. Picture: SAPS “Police officers on duty on Thursday, November 2, at about 3.26am were conducting routine hourly patrol duties when they heard an unusual noise from the cells.”

Upon arrival at the cells, Mashaba said the police officers discovered that three of the inmates had escaped through the roof. “Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Mashaba. Police are still on the hunt for the two remaining escaped detainees — Mikateko Ronald Chauke, 33, who had been arrested for burglary; and Jimmy Matirhele, 32, also arrested for burglary.”

Jimmy Matirhele allegedly escaped from a police station in Limpopo last week. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the re-arrest of Chauke. She also ordered police “to work with speed” in a bid to recapture the two other escapees. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The police appealed to anyone with information that can assist to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, or to share information anonymously on My SAPS App.