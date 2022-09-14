One person arrested for murder of off-duty cop killed outside his child’s school in Glenwood

Jameson, who was off-duty, was killed in May this year after he tried to intervene in a hijacking.

Durban - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the murder of Warrant Michael Officer Jameson.

Jameson, who was stationed at Durban Public Order Police, had been fetching his daughter from school on May 4 just after 2pm when he noticed a vehicle being hijacked.

He faces charges of murder and car-jacking.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

“He tried to assist, and a shootout ensued. He was fatally shot, and the suspects fled the scene with the hijacked vehicle,” said Mhlongo.

He said Hawks members received information about the suspect, and they proceeded to Hammersdale Magistrate’s Court, where he was arrested.

The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.