One person is killed and another wounded in a shooting at Mossel Bay shop

An attack at a shop on Marlin Street, Extension 13, in Mossel Bay, at about 8 pm on October 12 left one person dead and another wounded. Four unknown assailants ambushed the store and began firing. Sergeant Christopher Spies said the preliminary investigation revealed that four men, including two armed with firearms, were present when the gunshots went off. The suspects allegedly fled on foot shortly after the shooting.

Police who were dispatched to the scene found the victim, believed to be a customer, lying outside the shop with a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival at the scene. The 65-year-old man was transported to a hospital in Mossel Bay, where he was declared dead on arrival by medical personnel. Another victim, a 36-year-old man, also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

The Da Gamaskop police have launched a manhunt for the four assailants who are still at large, and cases of murder, attempted murder, and business robbery are being investigated by detectives attached to Da Gamaskop SAPS. Spies said, “The motive for these killings is yet to be established and forms part of the ongoing police investigation.” Police have urged that anyone with information that could assist the police in tracing the perpetrators may contact the investigation officer, Sergeant Elwynand Karelse, at 044 606 2200 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can also be shared via the MySAPS app.