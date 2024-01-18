One person killed, others severely assaulted at Mpumalanga court

Mpumalanga police are investigating an incident in which a person, who is yet to be identified, was shot and killed outside a courtroom at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court. Three other people sustained injuries during the shooting which happened earlier this week.

“The horrific incident occurred on Tuesday, January 16, during the court appearance of six suspects in connection with a murder case of Mr Mandla Mamba,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.” Police opened a murder case with three additional counts of attempted murder.

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating after one people was brutally murdered, and three others were injured outside a courtroom at the Barberton Magistrate's Court. File Picture “Preliminary investigation suggests that a scuffle broke out between people that were outside court, and it is also alleged that during this time, there were people that were severely assaulted, with one being unfortunately shot and killed,” said Mdhluli. He said no one has been arrested so far. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the probe or leading to the arrest of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 086-001-0111, or send information via My SAPS App.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, a team of experts in the field of investigation has been assembled to track down the assailants. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident and emphasised that police will leave no stone unturned in tracking the suspects.

“We will never allow lawlessness to prevail, especially when people turn to undermine the rule of law, as the incident occurred during the time when the court was in progress, dealing with a serious case of murder,” said Manamela. “It appears as if others seek to nullify the role of the judicial system of this country. We will work hard to find those responsible so that the law can take its course,” she said. “We hope members of the public will come forward with information that will assist the team in their investigation.”