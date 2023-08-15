One person shot at ‘upmarket’ uMhlanga hotel

One person was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery at an upmarket hotel in uMhlanga on Tuesday. Kimberly Liell-Cock, a spokesperson for Medi-Response Emergency Services, said they responded to reports of a shooting outside a hotel at around noon.

“On arrival of Medi Response paramedics, it was established that a male patient had sustained a single gunshot wound to the abdomen during an attempted robbery. "The patient was stabilised on scene before being transported by advanced life support paramedics to a nearby facility for further care that he required." The victim, according to Liell-Cock, is believed to be in his 50s.

Liell-Cock said the SAPS were on scene. In an unrelated incident, a man believed to be in his 30s was killed in a shooting incident at the uMhlanga Rocks pier in November. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, reports from the scene allege that two males were involved in an altercation.

Herbst said one of the men allegedly produced a firearm and shot the other in the abdomen. "The bullet was lodged in the man’s buttocks, and when paramedics arrived on scene, the patient had gone into cardiac arrest," he said. The victim died on scene. The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder, police later said in a statement.